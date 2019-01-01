QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.31/1.03%
52 Wk
23.75 - 33.94
Mkt Cap
39.6B
Payout Ratio
19.29
Open
-
P/E
18.7
EPS
3.56
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd is focusing on the exploration and development of gold and copper and other metal mineral resources. The company's operating segment includes Gold bullion; Processed, refined and trading gold; Gold concentrates; Copper cathodes; Refined copper; Copper concentrates; Other concentrates; Zinc bullion, and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Processed, refined and trading gold segment. The Processed, refined and trading gold segment is engaged in the production of gold bullion by processing gold concentrates produced by the group or purchased from external suppliers and gold bullion in the business of physical gold trading.

Zijin Mining Gr Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zijin Mining Gr Co (OTCPK: ZIJMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zijin Mining Gr Co's (ZIJMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zijin Mining Gr Co.

Q

What is the target price for Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zijin Mining Gr Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY)?

A

The stock price for Zijin Mining Gr Co (OTCPK: ZIJMY) is $30.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 7, 2012.

Q

When is Zijin Mining Gr Co (OTCPK:ZIJMY) reporting earnings?

A

Zijin Mining Gr Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zijin Mining Gr Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Zijin Mining Gr Co (ZIJMY) operate in?

A

Zijin Mining Gr Co is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.