Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co Ltd is a China-based company engaged in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of locomotive train power converters, control systems, and other train-borne electrical systems, as well as the development, manufacture and sale of urban railway train electrical systems. In addition, the company is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric components for the railway industry, urban railway industry and non-railway purposes. The company generates a majority of revenue from Mainland China.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zhuzhou CRRC Times (ZHUZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zhuzhou CRRC Times (OTCPK: ZHUZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zhuzhou CRRC Times's (ZHUZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zhuzhou CRRC Times.

Q

What is the target price for Zhuzhou CRRC Times (ZHUZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zhuzhou CRRC Times

Q

Current Stock Price for Zhuzhou CRRC Times (ZHUZF)?

A

The stock price for Zhuzhou CRRC Times (OTCPK: ZHUZF) is $5.32 last updated Fri Jun 18 2021 15:20:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zhuzhou CRRC Times (ZHUZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zhuzhou CRRC Times.

Q

When is Zhuzhou CRRC Times (OTCPK:ZHUZF) reporting earnings?

A

Zhuzhou CRRC Times does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zhuzhou CRRC Times (ZHUZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zhuzhou CRRC Times.

Q

What sector and industry does Zhuzhou CRRC Times (ZHUZF) operate in?

A

Zhuzhou CRRC Times is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.