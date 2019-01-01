Zenith Capital Corp is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. The company is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for mCRPC in combination with androgen receptor inhibitor, XTANDI, with Astellas and Newsoara as collaborators; triple negative breast cancer in combination with the PARP inhibitor TALZENNA with Pfizer as a collaborator; androgen receptor independent mCRPC in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor KEYTRUDA and XTANDI with University of California, San Francisco as a collaborator.