Range
0.08 - 0.08
Vol / Avg.
2K/8.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
10.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
135.2M
Outstanding
Zenith Capital Corp is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. The company is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for mCRPC in combination with androgen receptor inhibitor, XTANDI, with Astellas and Newsoara as collaborators; triple negative breast cancer in combination with the PARP inhibitor TALZENNA with Pfizer as a collaborator; androgen receptor independent mCRPC in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor KEYTRUDA and XTANDI with University of California, San Francisco as a collaborator.

Zenith Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zenith Capital (ZHCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zenith Capital (OTCEM: ZHCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zenith Capital's (ZHCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zenith Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Zenith Capital (ZHCLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zenith Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Zenith Capital (ZHCLF)?

A

The stock price for Zenith Capital (OTCEM: ZHCLF) is $0.08 last updated Today at 6:45:19 PM.

Q

Does Zenith Capital (ZHCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zenith Capital.

Q

When is Zenith Capital (OTCEM:ZHCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Zenith Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zenith Capital (ZHCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zenith Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Zenith Capital (ZHCLF) operate in?

A

Zenith Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.