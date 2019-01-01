QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
ZIGExN Co.,Ltd. develops and operates the internet media platforms called EX Sites that provide information from multiple media and submit user's requests to multiple media in one access. The company's Life Media Platform business developed services to a wide range of areas related to daily life. The company operates career change EX, an employment site, Rent SMOCCA EX, a search site for real estate information, Pharmacist jobs EX, a pharmacist job search site, among others.

ZIGExN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZIGExN (ZGXNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZIGExN (OTCPK: ZGXNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ZIGExN's (ZGXNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZIGExN.

Q

What is the target price for ZIGExN (ZGXNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZIGExN

Q

Current Stock Price for ZIGExN (ZGXNF)?

A

The stock price for ZIGExN (OTCPK: ZGXNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZIGExN (ZGXNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZIGExN.

Q

When is ZIGExN (OTCPK:ZGXNF) reporting earnings?

A

ZIGExN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZIGExN (ZGXNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZIGExN.

Q

What sector and industry does ZIGExN (ZGXNF) operate in?

A

ZIGExN is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.