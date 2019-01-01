ZIGExN Co.,Ltd. develops and operates the internet media platforms called EX Sites that provide information from multiple media and submit user's requests to multiple media in one access. The company's Life Media Platform business developed services to a wide range of areas related to daily life. The company operates career change EX, an employment site, Rent SMOCCA EX, a search site for real estate information, Pharmacist jobs EX, a pharmacist job search site, among others.