Zeon Corp manufactures and sells a variety of rubber-based and plastic-based products. The company organizes itself into two primary segments based on product type. The elastomer segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells rubbers, lattices, and chemicals. These products include tires, hoses, seals, construction and housing materials, agricultural chemicals, fragrances, food ingredients, and pharmaceutical products. The specialty materials segment sells chemicals and plastics, which include electronics materials, battery materials, and toner.