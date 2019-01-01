|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Impreso (OTCEM: ZCOM) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Impreso.
There is no analysis for Impreso
The stock price for Impreso (OTCEM: ZCOM) is $0.635 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 14:05:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Impreso.
Impreso does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Impreso.
Impreso is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.