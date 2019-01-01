QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Impreso Inc is the holding company of TST/Impreso, Inc. The Company manufactures specialty paper and film imaging products. Its products include engineering rolls, wide format ink jet media, desk top ink jet media, computer paper, jumbo laser rolls, laser cut sheets, thermal fax paper, copy paper, POS, add rolls, ribbons, cleaning cards, and laser and inkjet cartridges, as well as labels, tags, and tickets.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Impreso Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Impreso (ZCOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Impreso (OTCEM: ZCOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Impreso's (ZCOM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Impreso.

Q

What is the target price for Impreso (ZCOM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Impreso

Q

Current Stock Price for Impreso (ZCOM)?

A

The stock price for Impreso (OTCEM: ZCOM) is $0.635 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 14:05:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Impreso (ZCOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Impreso.

Q

When is Impreso (OTCEM:ZCOM) reporting earnings?

A

Impreso does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Impreso (ZCOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Impreso.

Q

What sector and industry does Impreso (ZCOM) operate in?

A

Impreso is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.