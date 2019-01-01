QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
ZaZa Energy Corp is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is focused on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. It operates primarily through joint ventures in the Eagle Ford East trend in East Texas and the Eagle Ford trend in South Texas.

Analyst Ratings

ZaZa Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZaZa Energy (ZAZA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZaZa Energy (OTCEM: ZAZA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZaZa Energy's (ZAZA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZaZa Energy.

Q

What is the target price for ZaZa Energy (ZAZA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZaZa Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for ZaZa Energy (ZAZA)?

A

The stock price for ZaZa Energy (OTCEM: ZAZA) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:35:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZaZa Energy (ZAZA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZaZa Energy.

Q

When is ZaZa Energy (OTCEM:ZAZA) reporting earnings?

A

ZaZa Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZaZa Energy (ZAZA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZaZa Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does ZaZa Energy (ZAZA) operate in?

A

ZaZa Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.