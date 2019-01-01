Yamazaki Baking is the largest manufacturer of packaged baked goods in Japan, with a nationwide manufacturing and distribution network. It holds about a 40% share of domestic packaged bakery sales. Bread loaves and sweet buns contribute about 44% of group sales. Other key products include Japanese and western-style sweets, biscuits, as well as sandwiches and prepared meal boxes supplied to convenience stores and supermarkets. It also operates a chain of 1,400-plus Daily Yamazaki convenience stores in Japan. While Yamazaki also operates fresh bakeries in Asia, most of the overseas businesses remain unconsolidated given unmeaningful contribution.