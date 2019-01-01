QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.34 - 15.98
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.74
Shares
212.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yamazaki Baking is the largest manufacturer of packaged baked goods in Japan, with a nationwide manufacturing and distribution network. It holds about a 40% share of domestic packaged bakery sales. Bread loaves and sweet buns contribute about 44% of group sales. Other key products include Japanese and western-style sweets, biscuits, as well as sandwiches and prepared meal boxes supplied to convenience stores and supermarkets. It also operates a chain of 1,400-plus Daily Yamazaki convenience stores in Japan. While Yamazaki also operates fresh bakeries in Asia, most of the overseas businesses remain unconsolidated given unmeaningful contribution.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yamazaki Baking Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yamazaki Baking (YZZKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yamazaki Baking (OTCPK: YZZKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yamazaki Baking's (YZZKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yamazaki Baking.

Q

What is the target price for Yamazaki Baking (YZZKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yamazaki Baking

Q

Current Stock Price for Yamazaki Baking (YZZKF)?

A

The stock price for Yamazaki Baking (OTCPK: YZZKF) is $18.15 last updated Mon Mar 22 2021 18:51:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yamazaki Baking (YZZKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yamazaki Baking.

Q

When is Yamazaki Baking (OTCPK:YZZKF) reporting earnings?

A

Yamazaki Baking does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yamazaki Baking (YZZKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yamazaki Baking.

Q

What sector and industry does Yamazaki Baking (YZZKF) operate in?

A

Yamazaki Baking is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.