Sinopec Oilfield Service
(OTCPK:YZCFF)
0.055
00
At close: Mar 24
0.0802
0.0252[45.82%]
After Hours: 7:50AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.06 - 0.13
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 19B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E122.6
50d Avg. Price0.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Sinopec Oilfield Service (OTC:YZCFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sinopec Oilfield Service reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$15.3B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sinopec Oilfield Service using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Sinopec Oilfield Service Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sinopec Oilfield Service (OTCPK:YZCFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Sinopec Oilfield Service

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sinopec Oilfield Service (OTCPK:YZCFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Sinopec Oilfield Service

Q
What were Sinopec Oilfield Service’s (OTCPK:YZCFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Sinopec Oilfield Service

