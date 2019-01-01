Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp engages in the provision of onshore and offshore oil and natural gas, exploration, provision of contracting, design, and construction services for the oil and gas projects. It operates through five segments: Geophysics, which provides technical and development, exploration geophysical services; Drilling engineering segment, which provides drilling design, and construction, technical services; Logging & mud logging segment; Special downhole segment, which provides oil engineering technical and construction services; and Engineering construction segment, which provides a package of services, including feasibility studies, procurement, and others. Its geographical segments are China, Middle East, and Other countries.