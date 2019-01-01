QQQ
Yowie Group Ltd is a brand licensing company that owns intellectual property rights and intends to use these rights to outsource the manufacturing and distribution of the Yowie chocolate confectionery product, digital platform and Yowie branded licensed consumer products. The company is engaged in one business segment that is Confectionary. It sells its product on contract.

Yowie Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yowie Group (YWGRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yowie Group (OTCEM: YWGRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yowie Group's (YWGRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yowie Group.

Q

What is the target price for Yowie Group (YWGRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yowie Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Yowie Group (YWGRF)?

A

The stock price for Yowie Group (OTCEM: YWGRF) is $0.025 last updated Wed May 26 2021 19:31:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yowie Group (YWGRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yowie Group.

Q

When is Yowie Group (OTCEM:YWGRF) reporting earnings?

A

Yowie Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yowie Group (YWGRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yowie Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Yowie Group (YWGRF) operate in?

A

Yowie Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.