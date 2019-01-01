QQQ
Yuzhou Group Holdings Co Ltd is a property developer. The company is an integrated enterprise with diversified businesses, operating through five reportable segments. Property development, which engages in the development and sale of properties. Property investment, which invests in properties for rental income or capital appreciation. Property management, which provides property management services. Hotel operations, which engages in the operation of hotels. Others, which includes corporate income and expense items. The company generates all revenue from Mainland China.

Analyst Ratings

Yuzhou Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yuzhou Group Holdings (YUZHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yuzhou Group Holdings (OTCPK: YUZHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yuzhou Group Holdings's (YUZHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yuzhou Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Yuzhou Group Holdings (YUZHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yuzhou Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Yuzhou Group Holdings (YUZHF)?

A

The stock price for Yuzhou Group Holdings (OTCPK: YUZHF) is $0.174 last updated Mon Oct 04 2021 16:38:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yuzhou Group Holdings (YUZHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yuzhou Group Holdings.

Q

When is Yuzhou Group Holdings (OTCPK:YUZHF) reporting earnings?

A

Yuzhou Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yuzhou Group Holdings (YUZHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yuzhou Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Yuzhou Group Holdings (YUZHF) operate in?

A

Yuzhou Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.