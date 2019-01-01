QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
6.1 - 27.27
Mkt Cap
780.9M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
EPS
-77.79
Shares
127.8M
Outstanding
Demae-Can Co Ltd Ltd operates an Internet store in Japan. The company operates through two business segments including Demae-can Business and Mail Order Business. The Demae-can segment operates a website for the door-to-door delivery service, and the mail order sales segment sells, Shochu to restaurants on the phone.

Analyst Ratings

Demae-Can Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Demae-Can (YUMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Demae-Can (OTCPK: YUMSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Demae-Can's (YUMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Demae-Can.

Q

What is the target price for Demae-Can (YUMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Demae-Can

Q

Current Stock Price for Demae-Can (YUMSF)?

A

The stock price for Demae-Can (OTCPK: YUMSF) is $6.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:19:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Demae-Can (YUMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Demae-Can.

Q

When is Demae-Can (OTCPK:YUMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Demae-Can does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Demae-Can (YUMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Demae-Can.

Q

What sector and industry does Demae-Can (YUMSF) operate in?

A

Demae-Can is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.