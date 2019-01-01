QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.5 - 5
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
449.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yummies Inc provides management consultancy services, corporate training programs, and motivational courses in various areas of business management and entrepreneurship. The company organizes and conducts Chinese language courses based either on third party programs or its own programs in China, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yummies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yummies (YUMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yummies (OTCPK: YUMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yummies's (YUMM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yummies.

Q

What is the target price for Yummies (YUMM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yummies

Q

Current Stock Price for Yummies (YUMM)?

A

The stock price for Yummies (OTCPK: YUMM) is $5 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:13:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yummies (YUMM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yummies.

Q

When is Yummies (OTCPK:YUMM) reporting earnings?

A

Yummies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yummies (YUMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yummies.

Q

What sector and industry does Yummies (YUMM) operate in?

A

Yummies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.