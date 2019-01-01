ñol

Yuhe International
(OTCEM:YUII)
~0
00
At close: May 19
15 minutes delayed

Yuhe International (OTC:YUII), Dividends

Yuhe International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Yuhe International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Yuhe International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Yuhe International (YUII) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yuhe International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on November 19, 2007.

Q
What date did I need to own Yuhe International (YUII) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yuhe International (YUII). The last dividend payout was on November 19, 2007 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next Yuhe International (YUII) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yuhe International (YUII). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on November 19, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Yuhe International (OTCEM:YUII)?
A

Yuhe International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Yuhe International (YUII) was $0.21 and was paid out next on November 19, 2007.

