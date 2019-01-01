QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Yuhe International Inc. is a supplier of day-old chickens raised for meat production, or broilers, in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in the middle of the commercial broiler chicken supply chain, where it purchases parent breeding stock from breeder farms, raises them to produce hatching eggs, and hatches the eggs to live day-old broilers, which are then sold to broiler raisers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yuhe International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yuhe International (YUII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yuhe International (OTCEM: YUII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yuhe International's (YUII) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yuhe International.

Q

What is the target price for Yuhe International (YUII) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yuhe International

Q

Current Stock Price for Yuhe International (YUII)?

A

The stock price for Yuhe International (OTCEM: YUII) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 15:40:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yuhe International (YUII) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2007 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2007.

Q

When is Yuhe International (OTCEM:YUII) reporting earnings?

A

Yuhe International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yuhe International (YUII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yuhe International.

Q

What sector and industry does Yuhe International (YUII) operate in?

A

Yuhe International is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.