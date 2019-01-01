QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10K
Div / Yield
0.01/1.97%
52 Wk
0.4 - 0.63
Mkt Cap
167.7M
Payout Ratio
10.1
Open
-
P/E
5.15
Shares
420.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
YTO Express (International) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the provisions of freight and logistics services and other related services. The company's operating segment includes Air freight; Ocean freight; Logistics; International express and parcel and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Airfreight segment. The Airfreight segment is related to freight forwarding by air. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs (YTOEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs (OTCPK: YTOEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs's (YTOEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs (YTOEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs (YTOEF)?

A

The stock price for YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs (OTCPK: YTOEF) is $0.399 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:11:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs (YTOEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs.

Q

When is YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs (OTCPK:YTOEF) reporting earnings?

A

YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs (YTOEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs (YTOEF) operate in?

A

YTO Express (Intl) Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.