Yangzijiang Shipbuilding
(OTCPK:YSHLF)
0.7133
00
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.58 - 1.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 4B
Vol / Avg.- / 3.5K
Mkt Cap2.8B
P/E6.2
50d Avg. Price0.78
Div / Yield0.04/5.11%
Payout Ratio28.15
EPS0.23
Total Float-

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTC:YSHLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTCPK:YSHLF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTCPK:YSHLF)?
A

There are no earnings for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Q
What were Yangzijiang Shipbuilding’s (OTCPK:YSHLF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

