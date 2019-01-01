QQQ
Range
1 - 1
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/22.7K
Div / Yield
0.03/3.43%
52 Wk
0.69 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
28.15
Open
1
P/E
8.16
EPS
0.23
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd is a large conglomerate, with shipbuilding and offshore engineering as its core focus. Additionally, the company operates in financial investments, metal trading, real estate, and leasing ships to qualified candidates. Its reportable segments comprise Shipbuilding; Investments; Trading; and others. The majority of revenue gets derived from the Shipbuilding segment that consists of the construction of container ships, multiple purpose cargo ships and other types of vessels as well as sales of some shipbuilding-related goods.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YSHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTCPK: YSHLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's (YSHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Q

What is the target price for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YSHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Q

Current Stock Price for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YSHLF)?

A

The stock price for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTCPK: YSHLF) is $1.0001 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YSHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Q

When is Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (OTCPK:YSHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YSHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

Q

What sector and industry does Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YSHLF) operate in?

A

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.