Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd is a large conglomerate, with shipbuilding and offshore engineering as its core focus. Additionally, the company operates in financial investments, metal trading, real estate, and leasing ships to qualified candidates. Its reportable segments comprise Shipbuilding; Investments; Trading; and others. The majority of revenue gets derived from the Shipbuilding segment that consists of the construction of container ships, multiple purpose cargo ships and other types of vessels as well as sales of some shipbuilding-related goods.