There is no Press for this Ticker
1399 Internet Technology Application Group Inc is a technology company. The company is focusing on developing or acquiring control over companies with synergies in technology. Currently, the company is searching for new investment opportunities.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

1399 Internet Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 1399 Internet Technology (YSGG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 1399 Internet Technology (OTCPK: YSGG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 1399 Internet Technology's (YSGG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 1399 Internet Technology.

Q

What is the target price for 1399 Internet Technology (YSGG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 1399 Internet Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for 1399 Internet Technology (YSGG)?

A

The stock price for 1399 Internet Technology (OTCPK: YSGG) is $1.48 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 18:06:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 1399 Internet Technology (YSGG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 1399 Internet Technology.

Q

When is 1399 Internet Technology (OTCPK:YSGG) reporting earnings?

A

1399 Internet Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 1399 Internet Technology (YSGG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 1399 Internet Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does 1399 Internet Technology (YSGG) operate in?

A

1399 Internet Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.