|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of 1399 Internet Technology (OTCPK: YSGG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for 1399 Internet Technology.
There is no analysis for 1399 Internet Technology
The stock price for 1399 Internet Technology (OTCPK: YSGG) is $1.48 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 18:06:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for 1399 Internet Technology.
1399 Internet Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for 1399 Internet Technology.
1399 Internet Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.