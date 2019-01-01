QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.24/4.05%
52 Wk
5.65 - 8.29
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
9.05
Open
-
P/E
6.06
EPS
12.45
Shares
71.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yurtec Corp is an engineering and construction company. It constructs, maintains and repairs electric power facilities of Tohoku Electric Power Co., Ltd. Its services include air conditioning equipment, plumbing sanitation facilities, information and communication equipment of various facilities and are also responsible for safety and security. It also deals with company transmission and transformation, construction and maintenance of power distribution equipment, construction related to information communication networks, and more. The company mainly operates in Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yurtec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yurtec (YRCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yurtec (OTCPK: YRCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yurtec's (YRCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yurtec.

Q

What is the target price for Yurtec (YRCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yurtec

Q

Current Stock Price for Yurtec (YRCCF)?

A

The stock price for Yurtec (OTCPK: YRCCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yurtec (YRCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yurtec.

Q

When is Yurtec (OTCPK:YRCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Yurtec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yurtec (YRCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yurtec.

Q

What sector and industry does Yurtec (YRCCF) operate in?

A

Yurtec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.