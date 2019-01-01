Yappn Corp is a development stage company delivering real-time language translation products. The company's products help vendors and consumers to communicate freely with one another in their own preferred languages. It provides a simple word-for-word translation by translating words as well as the context and syntax, ensuring that what is written in one language is translated into another in the accurate and meaningful way. The company's products are used for eCommerce, customer care, enhanced messaging collaboration such as intranets, gaming or social platforms, online marketing, and custom translation solutions for entertainment, retail, and marketing. It derives the majority of the revenue from the translation services it provides.