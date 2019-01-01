Ypsomed Holding Stock (OTC:YPHDF), Quotes and News Summary

Ypsomed Holding AG develops and manufactures injection and infusion systems for self-medication, as well as diabetes products. The firm supplies pens, autoinjectors, and infusion systems used for liquid drugs to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ypsomed operates in two segments: Ypsomed Diabetes Care, and Ypsomed Delivery Systems. The Ypsomed Delivery Systems segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and sells pen systems, pen needles, and infusion sets. The diabetes direct business sells supplies for diabetes care, such as blood glucose monitors and infusion pumps. Ypsomed generates the majority of its revenue in Europe.