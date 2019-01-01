ñol

Ypsomed Holding
(OTCPK:YPHDF)
$150.00
At close: Aug 17
Ypsomed Holding Stock (OTC:YPHDF), Quotes and News Summary

Ypsomed Holding Stock (OTC: YPHDF)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - 150Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 13.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0KMkt Cap2BP/E7950d Avg. Price13.64
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
Ypsomed Holding AG develops and manufactures injection and infusion systems for self-medication, as well as diabetes products. The firm supplies pens, autoinjectors, and infusion systems used for liquid drugs to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ypsomed operates in two segments: Ypsomed Diabetes Care, and Ypsomed Delivery Systems. The Ypsomed Delivery Systems segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and sells pen systems, pen needles, and infusion sets. The diabetes direct business sells supplies for diabetes care, such as blood glucose monitors and infusion pumps. Ypsomed generates the majority of its revenue in Europe.
Ypsomed Holding Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Ypsomed Holding (YPHDF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Ypsomed Holding (OTCPK: YPHDF) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Ypsomed Holding's (YPHDF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Ypsomed Holding.

Q
What is the target price for Ypsomed Holding (YPHDF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Ypsomed Holding

Q
Current Stock Price for Ypsomed Holding (YPHDF)?
A

The stock price for Ypsomed Holding (OTCPK: YPHDF) is $150 last updated Today at August 17, 2022, 3:09 PM UTC.

Q
Does Ypsomed Holding (YPHDF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ypsomed Holding.

Q
When is Ypsomed Holding (OTCPK:YPHDF) reporting earnings?
A

Ypsomed Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Ypsomed Holding (YPHDF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Ypsomed Holding.

Q
What sector and industry does Ypsomed Holding (YPHDF) operate in?
A

Ypsomed Holding is in the Healthcare sector and Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.