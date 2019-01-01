Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTA), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Yotta Acquisition
(NASDAQ:YOTA)
$9.85
Last update: 2:05PM
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.8 - 9.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 14.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 131.1K
Mkt Cap145M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.84
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Yotta Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
Yotta Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Yotta Acquisition (YOTA) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ: YOTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Yotta Acquisition's (YOTA) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Yotta Acquisition.

Q
What is the target price for Yotta Acquisition (YOTA) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Yotta Acquisition

Q
Current Stock Price for Yotta Acquisition (YOTA)?
A

The stock price for Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ: YOTA) is $9.85 last updated August 2, 2022, 6:05 PM UTC.

Q
Does Yotta Acquisition (YOTA) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yotta Acquisition.

Q
When is Yotta Acquisition (NASDAQ:YOTA) reporting earnings?
A

Yotta Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Yotta Acquisition (YOTA) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Yotta Acquisition.

Q
What sector and industry does Yotta Acquisition (YOTA) operate in?
A

Yotta Acquisition is in the Financial Services sector and Shell Companies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.