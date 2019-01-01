Yangaroo Inc is a technology software company. It is the provider of work-flow management solutions for the media industry. The company's Digital Media Distribution System platform is an end to an end technology solution that provides a fully integrated workflow-based digital distribution and data management solution. DMDS provides audio and video content for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and award shows. Geographically, the firm operates in Canada and the United States. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.