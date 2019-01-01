QQQ
Range
0.13 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
60.5M
Outstanding
Yangaroo Inc is a technology software company. It is the provider of work-flow management solutions for the media industry. The company's Digital Media Distribution System platform is an end to an end technology solution that provides a fully integrated workflow-based digital distribution and data management solution. DMDS provides audio and video content for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and award shows. Geographically, the firm operates in Canada and the United States. It generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Yangaroo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yangaroo (YOOIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yangaroo (OTCPK: YOOIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yangaroo's (YOOIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yangaroo.

Q

What is the target price for Yangaroo (YOOIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yangaroo

Q

Current Stock Price for Yangaroo (YOOIF)?

A

The stock price for Yangaroo (OTCPK: YOOIF) is $0.132 last updated Today at 2:56:43 PM.

Q

Does Yangaroo (YOOIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yangaroo.

Q

When is Yangaroo (OTCPK:YOOIF) reporting earnings?

A

Yangaroo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yangaroo (YOOIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yangaroo.

Q

What sector and industry does Yangaroo (YOOIF) operate in?

A

Yangaroo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.