|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yokogawa Electric (OTCPK: YOKEY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Yokogawa Electric.
There is no analysis for Yokogawa Electric
The stock price for Yokogawa Electric (OTCPK: YOKEY) is $33.16 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:06:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Yokogawa Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Yokogawa Electric.
Yokogawa Electric is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.