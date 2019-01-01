QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.31/1.94%
52 Wk
14.9 - 20.63
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
54.28
Open
-
P/E
29.6
EPS
19.18
Shares
266.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yokogawa Electric Corporation offers systems and solutions for measurement, control, and information technologies. Software, data acquisition instruments, field instruments, and other components compose a diverse product portfolio and allow the company to reach various customers involved in different end-markets. Essentially, the company helps link plant operations and corporate management. It has three business segments: industrial automation (majority of total revenue), control, test and measurement, and aviation and other businesses. In addition to its product offerings, Yokogawa offers consulting and execution services to supply customers with resources to make timely operating decisions. The majority of sales derive from Asia, with Japan being a key region for the company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yokogawa Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yokogawa Electric (YOKEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yokogawa Electric (OTCPK: YOKEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yokogawa Electric's (YOKEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yokogawa Electric.

Q

What is the target price for Yokogawa Electric (YOKEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yokogawa Electric

Q

Current Stock Price for Yokogawa Electric (YOKEF)?

A

The stock price for Yokogawa Electric (OTCPK: YOKEF) is $16.11 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:39:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yokogawa Electric (YOKEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yokogawa Electric.

Q

When is Yokogawa Electric (OTCPK:YOKEF) reporting earnings?

A

Yokogawa Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yokogawa Electric (YOKEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yokogawa Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Yokogawa Electric (YOKEF) operate in?

A

Yokogawa Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.