Yokogawa Electric Corporation offers systems and solutions for measurement, control, and information technologies. Software, data acquisition instruments, field instruments, and other components compose a diverse product portfolio and allow the company to reach various customers involved in different end-markets. Essentially, the company helps link plant operations and corporate management. It has three business segments: industrial automation (majority of total revenue), control, test and measurement, and aviation and other businesses. In addition to its product offerings, Yokogawa offers consulting and execution services to supply customers with resources to make timely operating decisions. The majority of sales derive from Asia, with Japan being a key region for the company.