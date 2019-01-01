QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.74%
52 Wk
5.3 - 6.67
Mkt Cap
5.5B
Payout Ratio
29.21
Open
-
P/E
39.47
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Yihai International Holdings Ltd is a compound condiment manufacturer in China. The product portfolio of the company includes Hotpot soup flavoring, Hotpot dipping sauce products, Chinese style compound condiment products, Self-serving small hotpot products, and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Hotpot soup flavoring products. It also provides other products such as Thirteen Kinds of Spices Crayfish Seasoner, Minced Garlic Crayfish Seasoner, Spicy Boiled Fish Seasoner, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the People's Republic of China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yihai Intl Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yihai Intl Holdings (YNNHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yihai Intl Holdings (OTCPK: YNNHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yihai Intl Holdings's (YNNHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yihai Intl Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Yihai Intl Holdings (YNNHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yihai Intl Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Yihai Intl Holdings (YNNHF)?

A

The stock price for Yihai Intl Holdings (OTCPK: YNNHF) is $5.3 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 15:44:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yihai Intl Holdings (YNNHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yihai Intl Holdings.

Q

When is Yihai Intl Holdings (OTCPK:YNNHF) reporting earnings?

A

Yihai Intl Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yihai Intl Holdings (YNNHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yihai Intl Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Yihai Intl Holdings (YNNHF) operate in?

A

Yihai Intl Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.