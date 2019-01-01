ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Yangzijiang Financial
(OTCPK:YNGFF)
$0.245
At close: Dec 20
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.220 - 0.245Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 3.870B
Vol / Avg.0 / 1.500KMkt Cap948.157MP/E4.61150d Avg. Price0.230
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.072

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd Stock (OTC:YNGFF), Quotes and News Summary

Yangzijiang Financial Stock (OTC: YNGFF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.220 - 0.245Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 3.870B
Vol / Avg.0 / 1.500KMkt Cap948.157MP/E4.61150d Avg. Price0.230
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.072
- Nov 7, 2011, 7:40AM
There is no Press for this Ticker
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd operates as an investment management business, which seeks capital appreciation and investment income from investments in both public and private companies as funds, as well as deploying funds into various situations, and the debt investment business, which is primarily made up of debt investments.
Read More
Q

How do I buy Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yangzijiang Financial (OTCPK: YNGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yangzijiang Financial's (YNGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yangzijiang Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yangzijiang Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF)?

A

The stock price for Yangzijiang Financial (OTCPK: YNGFF) is $0.245 last updated December 20, 2022, 6:04 PM UTC.

Q

Does Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yangzijiang Financial.

Q

When is Yangzijiang Financial (OTCPK:YNGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Yangzijiang Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yangzijiang Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Yangzijiang Financial (YNGFF) operate in?

A

Yangzijiang Financial is in the Financial Services sector and Asset Management industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.