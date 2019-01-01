Yangzijiang Financial Stock (OTC:YNGFF), Short Interest Report

|Open-
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.0 / 1.421K
|Mkt Cap907.685M
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range0.170 - 0.270
Short interest for Yangzijiang Financial gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Yangzijiang Financial's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Yangzijiang Financial gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Yangzijiang Financial's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Yangzijiang Financial gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Yangzijiang Financial's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Yangzijiang Financial gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Yangzijiang Financial's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Yangzijiang Financial gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Yangzijiang Financial's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Yangzijiang Financial gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Yangzijiang Financial's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Yangzijiang Financial gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Yangzijiang Financial's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Yangzijiang Financial gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Yangzijiang Financial's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?
Short interest for Yangzijiang Financial gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Yangzijiang Financial's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.
Looking for the most shorted stocks?