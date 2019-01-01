ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Yanlord Land Group
(OTCPK:YLDGY)
16.39
00
Last update: 1:05PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low16 - 18.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 96.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E3.99
50d Avg. Price17.49
Div / Yield1/6.08%
Payout Ratio23.77
EPS21.78
Total Float-

Yanlord Land Group (OTC:YLDGY), Dividends

Yanlord Land Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Yanlord Land Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Yanlord Land Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Yanlord Land Group (YLDGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yanlord Land Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Yanlord Land Group (YLDGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yanlord Land Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Yanlord Land Group (YLDGY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Yanlord Land Group (YLDGY) will be on May 16, 2011 and will be $0.15

Q
What is the dividend yield for Yanlord Land Group (OTCPK:YLDGY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yanlord Land Group.

Browse dividends on all stocks.