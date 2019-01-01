YIT Oyj is a Finland-based construction company that primarily operates through the below segments. The Housing Finland and CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and residential areas in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland. The Housing Russia segment constructs, develops, services, and maintains apartments and residential areas in Russia. The business premises and infrastructure segment builds offices, commercial spaces, care facilities, logistics buildings, roads, bridges, rail and metro stations, harbors, and more in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia.