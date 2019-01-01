QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.09/3.41%
52 Wk
2.3 - 2.93
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
702.88
Open
-
P/E
222.45
EPS
-0.02
Shares
418.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
YIT Oyj is a Finland-based construction company that primarily operates through the below segments. The Housing Finland and CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and residential areas in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Poland. The Housing Russia segment constructs, develops, services, and maintains apartments and residential areas in Russia. The business premises and infrastructure segment builds offices, commercial spaces, care facilities, logistics buildings, roads, bridges, rail and metro stations, harbors, and more in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

YIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YIT (YITYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YIT (OTCPK: YITYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are YIT's (YITYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for YIT.

Q

What is the target price for YIT (YITYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for YIT

Q

Current Stock Price for YIT (YITYY)?

A

The stock price for YIT (OTCPK: YITYY) is $2.52 last updated Tue Dec 07 2021 16:15:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does YIT (YITYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 3, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2015.

Q

When is YIT (OTCPK:YITYY) reporting earnings?

A

YIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is YIT (YITYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YIT.

Q

What sector and industry does YIT (YITYY) operate in?

A

YIT is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.