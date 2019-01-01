ñol

Yichang HEC ChangJiang
(OTCPK:YIHCF)
0.55
00
Last update: 10:18AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.55 - 0.55
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 880M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap484M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Yichang HEC ChangJiang (OTC:YIHCF), Dividends

Yichang HEC ChangJiang issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Yichang HEC ChangJiang generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Yichang HEC ChangJiang Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Yichang HEC ChangJiang (YIHCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yichang HEC ChangJiang.

Q
What date did I need to own Yichang HEC ChangJiang (YIHCF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yichang HEC ChangJiang.

Q
How much per share is the next Yichang HEC ChangJiang (YIHCF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yichang HEC ChangJiang.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Yichang HEC ChangJiang (OTCPK:YIHCF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yichang HEC ChangJiang.

