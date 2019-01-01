QQQ
Yichang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd functions in the Chinese drug industry. As a domestic manufacturing wing of the HEC Group, Yichang employs its therapeutic technology to address viral, endocrine, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company's major revenue driver is the anti-viral product division, which manufactures its key product, Kewei. It is one of the leading products in China's anti-influenza market. Its other products include Ertongshu, Oumeining, Xinhaining, and Xining which cure diseases such as hypertension and allergy.

Yichang HEC ChangJiang Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yichang HEC ChangJiang (YIHCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yichang HEC ChangJiang (OTCPK: YIHCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Yichang HEC ChangJiang's (YIHCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yichang HEC ChangJiang.

Q

What is the target price for Yichang HEC ChangJiang (YIHCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yichang HEC ChangJiang

Q

Current Stock Price for Yichang HEC ChangJiang (YIHCF)?

A

The stock price for Yichang HEC ChangJiang (OTCPK: YIHCF) is $0.55 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 14:18:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yichang HEC ChangJiang (YIHCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yichang HEC ChangJiang.

Q

When is Yichang HEC ChangJiang (OTCPK:YIHCF) reporting earnings?

A

Yichang HEC ChangJiang does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yichang HEC ChangJiang (YIHCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yichang HEC ChangJiang.

Q

What sector and industry does Yichang HEC ChangJiang (YIHCF) operate in?

A

Yichang HEC ChangJiang is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.