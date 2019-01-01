Yodogawa Steel Works Ltd is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in manufacturing of steel products. The company generates most of its revenue from its steel sheet segment, which is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cold-rolled steel, polished hoop steel, hot-dip galvanizing steel sheets, painted hot-dip galvanizing steel sheet, various steel sheets, other construction materials, and exterior products, as well as designing and engineering of construction work. Japan and Taiwan are the company's top two markets, jointly accounting for the majority of the company's sales.