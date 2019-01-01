QQQ
Yodogawa Steel Works Ltd is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in manufacturing of steel products. The company generates most of its revenue from its steel sheet segment, which is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cold-rolled steel, polished hoop steel, hot-dip galvanizing steel sheets, painted hot-dip galvanizing steel sheet, various steel sheets, other construction materials, and exterior products, as well as designing and engineering of construction work. Japan and Taiwan are the company's top two markets, jointly accounting for the majority of the company's sales.

Yodogawa Steel Works Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yodogawa Steel Works (YDWAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yodogawa Steel Works (OTCPK: YDWAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yodogawa Steel Works's (YDWAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yodogawa Steel Works.

Q

What is the target price for Yodogawa Steel Works (YDWAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yodogawa Steel Works

Q

Current Stock Price for Yodogawa Steel Works (YDWAF)?

A

The stock price for Yodogawa Steel Works (OTCPK: YDWAF) is $20.94 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 20:16:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yodogawa Steel Works (YDWAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yodogawa Steel Works.

Q

When is Yodogawa Steel Works (OTCPK:YDWAF) reporting earnings?

A

Yodogawa Steel Works does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yodogawa Steel Works (YDWAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yodogawa Steel Works.

Q

What sector and industry does Yodogawa Steel Works (YDWAF) operate in?

A

Yodogawa Steel Works is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.