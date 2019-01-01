|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Yamato Holdings (OTCPK: YATRY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Yamato Holdings.
There is no analysis for Yamato Holdings
The stock price for Yamato Holdings (OTCPK: YATRY) is $19.12 last updated Today at 3:15:20 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Yamato Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Yamato Holdings.
Yamato Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.