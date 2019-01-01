Yaskawa Electric Corporation engages in manufacturing mechatronics products, which combine electrical and mechanical systems, and has core technologies related to motion control, robotics, and power conversion. It operates mainly in Asia, the Americas, and Europe, as one of the leading players in the AC servo motor/controller, AC drives (inverter), and robotics markets. According to the company, it has the leading global share with AC Servo motors/controllers, where the company's cumulative AC servo motor shipments reached 20 million units in 2020, and it is also considered as one of the "big four" industrial robotics companies. The company was founded in 1915, and its head office is in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan.