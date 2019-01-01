QQQ
Ya-Man Ltd is engaged in research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of health and beauty equipment internationally. The company offers Beauty equipment such as Beauty Roller, Facial Steamer, Ion derivation, EMS and Facial Tapping among others.

Ya-Man Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ya-Man (YAMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ya-Man (OTCPK: YAMNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ya-Man's (YAMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ya-Man.

Q

What is the target price for Ya-Man (YAMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ya-Man

Q

Current Stock Price for Ya-Man (YAMNF)?

A

The stock price for Ya-Man (OTCPK: YAMNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ya-Man (YAMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ya-Man.

Q

When is Ya-Man (OTCPK:YAMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Ya-Man does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ya-Man (YAMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ya-Man.

Q

What sector and industry does Ya-Man (YAMNF) operate in?

A

Ya-Man is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.