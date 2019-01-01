QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.7K
Div / Yield
0.05/0.93%
52 Wk
4.01 - 7.29
Mkt Cap
41.9B
Payout Ratio
63.83
Open
-
P/E
72.81
EPS
1.66
Shares
7.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Z Holdings' portal site, Yahoo Japan, was one of the first Internet services in Japan, and it has maintained its market-leading position in terms of monthly active user numbers and page views. In addition, the company offers a variety of Internet services, including e-commerce, online travel, and online video. In October 2013, the firm began a new e-commerce strategy of waiving store tenant fees and sales royalty fees on its Yahoo Shopping service to compete with Rakuten and Amazon Japan. The company acquired Zozo in 2019 and integrates Line in 2021.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Z Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Z Holdings (YAHOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Z Holdings (OTCPK: YAHOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Z Holdings's (YAHOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Z Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Z Holdings (YAHOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Z Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Z Holdings (YAHOF)?

A

The stock price for Z Holdings (OTCPK: YAHOF) is $5.51 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:46:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Z Holdings (YAHOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Z Holdings.

Q

When is Z Holdings (OTCPK:YAHOF) reporting earnings?

A

Z Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Z Holdings (YAHOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Z Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Z Holdings (YAHOF) operate in?

A

Z Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.