Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.84%
52 Wk
1.33 - 2.13
Mkt Cap
3.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
21.39
Shares
2.9B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Yadea Group Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries manufacture and sell electric, two-wheeled vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It is focused on designing, researching, developing, manufacturing and selling electric scooters, electric bicycles, batteries and chargers, and related accessories. The firm generates revenue from sales of electric two-wheeled vehicles and related accessories.

Yadea Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yadea Gr Hldgs (YADGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yadea Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: YADGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yadea Gr Hldgs's (YADGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yadea Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Yadea Gr Hldgs (YADGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yadea Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Yadea Gr Hldgs (YADGF)?

A

The stock price for Yadea Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: YADGF) is $1.33 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:43:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yadea Gr Hldgs (YADGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yadea Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is Yadea Gr Hldgs (OTCPK:YADGF) reporting earnings?

A

Yadea Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yadea Gr Hldgs (YADGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yadea Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Yadea Gr Hldgs (YADGF) operate in?

A

Yadea Gr Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.