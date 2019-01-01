QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Xynergy Holdings Inc is a holding company that integrates companies in growth and emerging markets. It designs and markets cosmetics, skin care, and fragrances. It is currently in the due diligence process with vendors for the production of greeting cards and game designs. The Company is also seeking game designers for production of Machinations' products, Demented Diagnosis, and Evoc, the evil day-trader invader games.

Xynergy Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xynergy Holdings (XYNH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xynergy Holdings (OTCEM: XYNH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xynergy Holdings's (XYNH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xynergy Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Xynergy Holdings (XYNH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xynergy Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Xynergy Holdings (XYNH)?

A

The stock price for Xynergy Holdings (OTCEM: XYNH) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 18:36:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xynergy Holdings (XYNH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xynergy Holdings.

Q

When is Xynergy Holdings (OTCEM:XYNH) reporting earnings?

A

Xynergy Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xynergy Holdings (XYNH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xynergy Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Xynergy Holdings (XYNH) operate in?

A

Xynergy Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.