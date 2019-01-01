QQQ
Range
53.96 - 54.79
Vol / Avg.
5K/18.2K
Div / Yield
3.29/6.15%
52 Wk
47.22 - 85.45
Mkt Cap
10.8B
Payout Ratio
30.81
Open
54.79
P/E
8.16
EPS
0
Shares
200.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd is engaged in the production and sales of float glass products, automobile glass products, construction glass products and a variety of related products in the PRC and Malaysia. It produces and sells range of glass products, including automobile glass, energy-saving architectural glass, high-quality float glass and other glass products for different commercial and industrial applications. Its glass products are sold to customers in over 140 countries and territories, including the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and countries in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and America. Its segments include float glass; automobile glass; and architectural glass out of which the float glass segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xinyi Glass Holdings (XYIGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xinyi Glass Holdings (OTCPK: XYIGY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Xinyi Glass Holdings's (XYIGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xinyi Glass Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Xinyi Glass Holdings (XYIGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xinyi Glass Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Xinyi Glass Holdings (XYIGY)?

A

The stock price for Xinyi Glass Holdings (OTCPK: XYIGY) is $53.955 last updated Today at 4:13:53 PM.

Q

Does Xinyi Glass Holdings (XYIGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 8, 2012.

Q

When is Xinyi Glass Holdings (OTCPK:XYIGY) reporting earnings?

A

Xinyi Glass Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xinyi Glass Holdings (XYIGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xinyi Glass Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Xinyi Glass Holdings (XYIGY) operate in?

A

Xinyi Glass Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.