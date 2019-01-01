XXL ASA is a sports retailer operating in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. The company strategy is to offer the lowest prices and the broadest assortment of products with focus on branded goods. The products are organized into six product categories: shoes, sportwear, outdoor, ski/bike, hunting and sports, and health and fitness. The product categories provide equipment, casual wear, sportswear, shoes, sleeping bags, cooking equipment, firearms, binoculars, GPS equipment, knives, axes, backpacks, and maps for various sports, including water sports, football, golf, tennis, ski, snowboarding, and hunting. The brands offered are mainly well-known and international: Nike, Adidas, Puma, O'Neill, Scott, Umarex, Nikon, Atomic, Fischer, Rossignol, Oakley, and Commaster, among others.