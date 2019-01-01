QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
XXL ASA is a sports retailer operating in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. The company strategy is to offer the lowest prices and the broadest assortment of products with focus on branded goods. The products are organized into six product categories: shoes, sportwear, outdoor, ski/bike, hunting and sports, and health and fitness. The product categories provide equipment, casual wear, sportswear, shoes, sleeping bags, cooking equipment, firearms, binoculars, GPS equipment, knives, axes, backpacks, and maps for various sports, including water sports, football, golf, tennis, ski, snowboarding, and hunting. The brands offered are mainly well-known and international: Nike, Adidas, Puma, O'Neill, Scott, Umarex, Nikon, Atomic, Fischer, Rossignol, Oakley, and Commaster, among others.

XXL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XXL (XXLLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XXL (OTCPK: XXLLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XXL's (XXLLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XXL.

Q

What is the target price for XXL (XXLLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XXL

Q

Current Stock Price for XXL (XXLLY)?

A

The stock price for XXL (OTCPK: XXLLY) is $1.2 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:33:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XXL (XXLLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XXL.

Q

When is XXL (OTCPK:XXLLY) reporting earnings?

A

XXL does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XXL (XXLLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XXL.

Q

What sector and industry does XXL (XXLLY) operate in?

A

XXL is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.