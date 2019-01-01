Xvivo Perfusion AB is a medical technology company that develops and markets innovative system solutions for the preservation and evaluation of donated organs outside the body awaiting transplantation. The company supplies transplantation clinics worldwide with advanced technological products for the preservation and evaluation of lungs. It operates in two segments. The Durable goods segment derives revenue from sales and rental of machines. All non-durable goods segment derives revenue from sales of goods and services that are not durable goods.