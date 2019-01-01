QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Xtep International Holdings Ltd owns the Chinese sportswear brand XTEP. The company markets its brand as a stylish professional sports brand with a focus on running gear. Footwear accounts for more than half of the company's revenue. The most remaining revenue comes from apparel sales. The company has thousands of XTEP retail stores in China that are primarily operated by the company's distributors or authorized retailers. It also sells online through its own website and third-party e-commerce platforms. In addition to China, Xtep has distributors in the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Analyst Ratings

Xtep International Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xtep International Hldgs (XTEPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xtep International Hldgs (OTCPK: XTEPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xtep International Hldgs's (XTEPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xtep International Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Xtep International Hldgs (XTEPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xtep International Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Xtep International Hldgs (XTEPY)?

A

The stock price for Xtep International Hldgs (OTCPK: XTEPY) is $127.575 last updated Thu Oct 14 2021 18:35:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xtep International Hldgs (XTEPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2012.

Q

When is Xtep International Hldgs (OTCPK:XTEPY) reporting earnings?

A

Xtep International Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xtep International Hldgs (XTEPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xtep International Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Xtep International Hldgs (XTEPY) operate in?

A

Xtep International Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.