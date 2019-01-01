Xtep International Holdings Ltd owns the Chinese sportswear brand XTEP. The company markets its brand as a stylish professional sports brand with a focus on running gear. Footwear accounts for more than half of the company's revenue. The most remaining revenue comes from apparel sales. The company has thousands of XTEP retail stores in China that are primarily operated by the company's distributors or authorized retailers. It also sells online through its own website and third-party e-commerce platforms. In addition to China, Xtep has distributors in the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia.