There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Xsovt Brands Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Xsovt Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xsovt Brands (XSVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xsovt Brands (OTCPK: XSVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xsovt Brands's (XSVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xsovt Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Xsovt Brands (XSVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xsovt Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Xsovt Brands (XSVT)?

A

The stock price for Xsovt Brands (OTCPK: XSVT) is $0.76 last updated Today at 4:05:16 PM.

Q

Does Xsovt Brands (XSVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xsovt Brands.

Q

When is Xsovt Brands (OTCPK:XSVT) reporting earnings?

A

Xsovt Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xsovt Brands (XSVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xsovt Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Xsovt Brands (XSVT) operate in?

A

Xsovt Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.