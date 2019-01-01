QQQ
Novaccess Global Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States.

Novaccess Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Novaccess Global (XSNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Novaccess Global (OTCPK: XSNX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Novaccess Global's (XSNX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Novaccess Global.

Q

What is the target price for Novaccess Global (XSNX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Novaccess Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Novaccess Global (XSNX)?

A

The stock price for Novaccess Global (OTCPK: XSNX) is $0.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:31:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Novaccess Global (XSNX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Novaccess Global.

Q

When is Novaccess Global (OTCPK:XSNX) reporting earnings?

A

Novaccess Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Novaccess Global (XSNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Novaccess Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Novaccess Global (XSNX) operate in?

A

Novaccess Global is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.