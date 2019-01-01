QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
XR Energy Inc owns and operates Oil and Gas leases in the state of Texas.

XR Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XR Energy (XREG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XR Energy (OTCEM: XREG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XR Energy's (XREG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XR Energy.

Q

What is the target price for XR Energy (XREG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XR Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for XR Energy (XREG)?

A

The stock price for XR Energy (OTCEM: XREG) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:49:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XR Energy (XREG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XR Energy.

Q

When is XR Energy (OTCEM:XREG) reporting earnings?

A

XR Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XR Energy (XREG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XR Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does XR Energy (XREG) operate in?

A

XR Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.