Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
10.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
68.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
XRApplied Technologies Inc is a technology solutions provider engaged in bringing cost-efficient AR/VR/MR e-commerce applications to businesses large and small. Its products and services are AR catalog, toy gamification, AR App e-commerce, AR/VR interactive games via its XRA Marketing Platform.

XRApplied Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XRApplied Technologies (XRAPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XRApplied Technologies (OTCQB: XRAPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XRApplied Technologies's (XRAPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XRApplied Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for XRApplied Technologies (XRAPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XRApplied Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for XRApplied Technologies (XRAPF)?

A

The stock price for XRApplied Technologies (OTCQB: XRAPF) is $0.1548 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:20:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XRApplied Technologies (XRAPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XRApplied Technologies.

Q

When is XRApplied Technologies (OTCQB:XRAPF) reporting earnings?

A

XRApplied Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XRApplied Technologies (XRAPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XRApplied Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does XRApplied Technologies (XRAPF) operate in?

A

XRApplied Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.