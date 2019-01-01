QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Automobiles
XPeng Inc is a Smart Electric Vehicle company designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing smart electric vehicles in China. The company manufactures environmentally friendly vehicles, namely an SUV (the G3) and a four-door sports sedan (the P7). It targets the mid-to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market.

XPeng Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy XPeng (XPNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of XPeng (OTCPK: XPNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are XPeng's (XPNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for XPeng.

Q

What is the target price for XPeng (XPNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for XPeng

Q

Current Stock Price for XPeng (XPNGF)?

A

The stock price for XPeng (OTCPK: XPNGF) is $17.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:26:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does XPeng (XPNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for XPeng.

Q

When is XPeng (OTCPK:XPNGF) reporting earnings?

A

XPeng does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is XPeng (XPNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for XPeng.

Q

What sector and industry does XPeng (XPNGF) operate in?

A

XPeng is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.